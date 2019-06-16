Barcelona's acting mayor re-elected after beating separatist

Barcelona's was re-elected on Saturday, beating a Catalan separatist who had come first in municipal polls, after reaching a deal with the and getting unexpected support from France's former

Hundreds of independence supporters filled the square in front of the city hall as voting took place in a constituent session also attended by Joaquim Forn, Catalonia's former who is in jail and on trial over a failed secession bid in October 2017.

Forn, who was elected as a in on May 26, was allowed to leave prison temporarily to attend the session.

Colau narrowly lost those local elections to Ernest Maragall, a veteran from ERC, a party that wants Catalonia -- the northeastern region ruled by separatists -- to be independent from the rest of He gained 10 seats out of 41 in the city council, as did Colau. Maragall beat her by fewer than 5,000 votes.

If he had gained the necessary support to get an absolute majority of 21 in the city council, he would have become Barcelona's first separatist in modern Spanish history.

That would have been a significant change in Spain's second biggest city, a tourist magnet, as the independence movement moves to conquer new power centres in Catalonia.

But in Saturday's constituent session, Colau was re-elected with 21 votes.

The vote is anonymous but Colau had already reached an agreement with the to support her.

