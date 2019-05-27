Spain's divided Podemos slumps in local, EU polls

Far-left party Podemos, which just four years ago took over major city halls across Spain, suffered a humiliating defeat in Sunday's local, regional and European elections, a victim of internal diputes.

The party lost almost all of the mayorships it won in 2015 along with other far-left groups, and captured just 10 percent of the vote in the European elections, compared with 14.3 percent during an April 28

At the same time the triple polls strengthened acting Pedro Sanchez's Socialists, which placed first in the European elections and won the most votes in 10 of the 12 regions that voted on Sunday.

The results undermined Pablo Iglesias's wish to form a coalition government with the Socialists, which won last month's while failing to reach a majority in parliament.

"He is too weakened to demand give him ministries," Carmen Lumbierres, a at Spain's Open University UNED, told AFP.

Speaking Monday, Iglesias said "it is obvious that these results are not good", though he still hoped to join a coalition.

"We most be conscious of what we weigh and try to form a government," he said. has just 42 seats in Spain's 350-seat parliament, down from 71 before the April vote.

Podemos's collapse mirrors a European trend of declining support for far-left parties.

The European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), which goups leftist parties in the European parliment, won just 39 seats in this year's European elections, down from 52 previously.

Greek plans to call for early polls after his far-left -- a ally -- was trounced in European and local elections on Sunday.

In Madrid, who was elected in 2015 on a citizen platform backed by Podemos, won the most votes on Sunday but still lacks a majority.

She will most likely be replaced by the conservative PP candidate, if he is backed by the centre-right Ciudadanos and far-right party parties.

In Barcelona, Ada Colau, a former housing activist backed by Podemos, lost to a Catalan separatist

Podemos-backed mayors also lost in Zaragoza, and

Many were victims of divisions over strategy that have plagued the party for the past two years.

In and Zaragoza, Podemos members presented competing lists.

"Podemos was a victim of an overdose of Game of Thrones," wrote Enric Juliana, of Barcelona-based daily La Vanguardia, in an analysis of the party's results.

Many Podemos voters have become disenchanted with the party because it has not remained faithful to the new style of participatory that it initially promised to implement, said Lumbierres.

