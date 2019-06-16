Vietnam border guard opens fire on colleagues before commiting suicide

A Vietnamese open fire and injured three people at his patrol station before killing himself on Saturday, reported in the communist country where gun violence is extremely rare.

Civilians are banned from owning guns in Vietnam, a one-party state where a vast police force and soldiers are among the few officials with access to weapons.

On Saturday, a in southern Long An province near opened fire at his post injuring two colleagues and a local resident, according to the official Agency.

The shooter holed himself up at the post in Binh Hiep commune before committing suicide, VNA said, identifying him as

"Dat had shown recent signs of and he just returned from treatment," VNA reported.

Some said one of the injured victims later died in hospital.

Roads were blocked around the crime scene and local residents were evacuated from the area.

A requesting anonymity told AFP earlier "authorities were working at the scene", without providing further details.

