Bargari sacrilege case key accused's murder: Security tightened across Punjab

Tight security measures have been put in place across to prevent any untoward incident, a day after key accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case was killed allegedly by two inmates in high-security prison.

Officials Sunday said that checking of vehicles has been intensified at various places while paramilitary along with state police force has been deployed in Kotkapura town in Faridkot, where body of was brought from in the morning.

Bittu, a follower of Dera sect, was allegedly attacked by two inmates Saturday evening after which he was rushed to civil hospital near Patiala, where he was declared brought dead.

Earlier, police had said that preliminary investigations revealed that Bittu (49), a resident of Faridkot, was allegedly attacked by and Maninder Singh, who were lodged in the in a murder case.

According to an official, Bittu was allegedly attacked by these inmates with iron rods which they picked up from a inside the jail. The deceased had suffered in the incident.

A panel of three doctors conducted postmortem in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of after which Bittu's body was handed over to his kin and sent to native town Kotkapura where last rites were expected to be conducted later in the day.

Bittu's body was kept in 'Naam Charcha Ghar' (congregation/prayer centre) of the Dera sect at Kotkapura. A large number of Dera followers started gathering there after the body reached there in the morning.

Kotkapura and many of its adjoining towns in have sizeable presence of Dera followers. Security has also been stepped up in 'Naam Charcha Ghars' at other places in the state.

of Police, Ferozepur Range, M S told reporters in Kotkapura that sufficient paramilitary and state police force has been deployed in the town.

"Sufficient paramilitary, state armed police in my (Ferozepur) range has been deployed. We will maintain peace," said.

Punjab's Jails Sunday said a magisterial probe has been marked into the attack.

"The Bargari accused were kept in separate cell so that such incident does not take place. Unfortunately, such a thing happened. Three jail officials have been suspended," the said.

He said under what circumstances Mahinderpal come out of his cell and attacked will be known once probe is held.

Bittu's son told reporters in Kotkapura that family used to meet him in jail every Saturday.

"Every Saturday we used to meet him. As soon as we left yesterday, minutes later we were informed that he has been attacked my father has been killed under a conspiracy," he alleged on Sunday.

Notably, after the incident Saturday evening, had ordered an inquiry into the attack.

of Prisons will head a fact-finding committee, which has been asked to submit the report within three days, the statement had said Saturday.

"The inquiry will be in addition to the mandatory judicial inquest into the murder of the accused, Mahinderpal Bittu, who was arrested last year," the statement said earlier.

The has ordered beefing up of security in the state in the wake of the attack on Bittu, while appealing to all communities to maintain peace and "not give in to rumours."



Those involved in the attack would face punishment, he asserted.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police, probing the four-year-old sacrilege incident and other similar events, had named Bittu as the key accused. He was booked for various charges including allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikhs and being involved in unlawful activities. He was nabbed by from Palampur in a year ago.

In 2016, the maximum security was in the when a group of armed men in police uniform had stormed the prison and managed to free six prisoners including two terrorists.

