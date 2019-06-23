JUST IN
Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to key party posts

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

BSP chief Mayawati Sunday appointed his brother Anand Kumar as the party's national vice president and named her nephew Akash Anand as its national coordinator, a senior leader said.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here, which was attended by top functionaries of the party.

Amroha MP Danish Ali has been made leader of the party in Lok Sabha and its Nagina MP Girish Chandra has been appointed chief whip, he said.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 15:40 IST

