Ind vs Ban: Ganguly thanks both teams for playing T20 in 'tough conditions'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday thanked Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Bangladesh cricket team for agreeing to play the first T20 International despite severe air pollution in the national capital.
The Delhi government had issued health emergency across NCR as the toxic air quality in Delhi reached peak levels on Sunday morning with Air Quality Index (AQI) showing a staggering 999.
"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff (sic) conditions .. well done bangladesh," BCCI president Ganguly tweeted from his official handle.
It was learnt that BCCI president was apprehensive as there could have been serious health concerns but both Rohit and the Bangladesh team management assured that they would like to play the game.
Ganguly has already said that next time when the board prepared itinerary for home games, they would be "more practical" about slotting matches in Delhi during post Diwali when air pollution is at its peak.