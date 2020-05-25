BDO dies after car meets with accident, Mamata extends condolences to family

JUST IN
Disaster Accident

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A block development officer in

West Bengal's South Dinajpur district died in a road accident as he was returning to his workplace after having completed a routine inspection nearby, police said on Monday.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said many officials risk their lives to keep others safe.

Chhogel Moktam Tamang, the BDO of Tapan in South Dinjapur, suffered serious injuries on Sunday when his car skidded off the road and hit a roadside tree, a senior police officer said.

"The BDO was on his way to office from Amtali near Malda-South Dinajpur border around 1.30 pm when the driver lost control of the wheels as the car skidded on paddy left to dry on the road and hit a roadside tree," the officer said.

Both the BDO and his driver were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Tamanag succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee saluted the officer and extended her condolences to his family.

"Saddened & shocked at the death Chhogel Moktam Tamang, who died in the line of duty. He was BDO Tapan, Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal. On Sun he died in a road accident. My condolences to his family & colleagues. So many on govt duty risking their lives to keep us safe. Salute," Banerjee tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 15:10 IST

