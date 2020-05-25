Man kills minor daughters in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his two minor daughters with a stone in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident took place at Babethu village under the Belher police circle on Sunday night.

The girls, identified Allumin Nisha (5) and Ruby (3), were allegedly killed by their father Jainab (40), a drunkard, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Singh said on Monday.

Jainab had divorced his wife and was living with his daughters, the SP added.

The accused is said to have lost his cool when he saw them fighting, the SP said, adding that he has been arrested.

