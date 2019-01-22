Nagaland minister awarded

Public Works Department has been conferred with the Aadarsh Yuva Vidhayak Puraskar (Ideal Award), a statement issued by his said here Tuesday.

The award instituted by the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad was handed over to Ozukum during its 9th convention held on Sunday at Pune.

The convention is an annual event where thousands of students from different universities and youth leaders from across the country and abroad come to participate. The convention is supported by the union ministries of youth affairs & sports and higher & technical education, and the sports & youth welfare department of the government of

MLA from Himachal Pradesh, Ashish Butail, was also honoured with the "Ideal Award" in the same session, the statement said.

