Benedict Cumberbatch to play Satan in 'Good Omens'

is joining the cast of "Good Omens" as Satan, showrunner has announced.

made the revelation during winter press tour, reported

The Amazon series also features David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, and

said that Cumberbatch's of Darkness will be "a giant, animated Satan" who appears "400 foot high".

The "Sherlock" star will appear in episode six of the series, which debuts on May 31.

Based on the novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the show is set in 2018 on the brink of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for a final judgment.

"Good Omens" is co-produced by BBC Studios with Narrativia, the production company of Pratchett's daughter Rhianna, and the and in association with for Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.

