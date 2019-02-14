Most parts of Himachal Pradesh likely to receive rain or snow

Morning sky was cloudy in most parts of on Thursday and the department has forecast or snow later in the day.

Amidst prediction of snowfall, scores of tourists reached various popular spots, including Shimla, Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie, to celebrate

According to data provided by the office in Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong received 16 cm snowfall and Kinnaur's Kalpa received 2 cm snowfall from 5.30 pm Wednesday to 8.30 am Thursday.

The weatherman has issued yellow warning for heavy and snowfall on February 14 and 15.

The minimum temperature in most parts of the state rose by a few notches.

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius between 5.30 pm Wednesday and 8.30 am Thursday, said.

Similarly the minimum temperature in Kufri, Manali, Dalhousie and Chail was recorded at 3, 3.2, 4.9 and 6.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)