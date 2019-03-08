Bengal BJP felicitates family members of Pulwama victim

-
The West Bengal BJP unit Friday felicitated the family members of CRPF trooper Bablu Santra, who lost his life during the Pulwama terror attack on Februray 14.
BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha along with other state leaders felicitated Santra's mother Banamala Santra.
"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that we have been able to felicitate Bablu Santra's family. We had also called the family members of another martyred jawan Sudip Biswas but they couldn't make it due to some urgent work," Sinha said.
Constable Sudip Biswas and Head Constable Bablu Santra from West Bengal were among the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama last month.
