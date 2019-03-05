Bengal Chemicals posts Rs 16cr net profit in Apr-Dec

-
Retaining its recent growth momentum, Bengal Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 16.3 crore for the nine months ended December.
For the full 2018-19 fiscal, it is expected to post a bottomline of Rs 22 crore, a company official said.
Bengal Chemicals, the country's first pharmaceuticals company, is aiming to double the profit for the year, after "aggressive transformation" measures were undertaken by Managing Director P M Chandraiah, the official said.
In 2017-18, the company had recorded a net profit of Rs 10.6 crore.
Bengal Chemicals had ended a continuous span of running into losses for 50 years in 2013-14, managing to be back in the black with a Rs 4.5-crore profit, he added.
