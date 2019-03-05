Those seeking evidence of air strikes should go to Pak and

Hitting out at and Trinamool leaders for seeking evidence of the air strikes by the IAF on a terror camp in Pakistan, BJP MLA in Telangana T has said they should go to the neighbouring country and try to count the casualties.

The MLA, whose comments in the past have often triggered controversies, named Rahul Gandhi, party leader and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee as being among those who had expressed doubts over the recent strikes.

"... and these people ask that we want proof... So, we will collect Rs 100 each and get tickets for these four people ... who have doubts on our forces to go to Pakistan," he said adding they can count the bodies of the dead.

It was wrong to do over national interests, he said addressing a gathering here on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri Monday night.

"It is the brave forces who conducted the strikes to counter terrorism and not Modi ji," he said.

There is no clarity on the number of terrorists killed in the pre-dawn strike on a in Balakot even a week after. Congress had questioned the basis for BJP Amit Shah's claim that 250 terrorists were killed in the attack.

