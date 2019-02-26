Bengal focusing on labour-intensive GDP growth: Mitra

-
West Bengal Finance minister Amit Mitra Tuesday said that the state was focusing on labour-intensive growth in GDP with the view to create jobs.
Handing over land allotment letters to 25-odd tanneries from Kolkata, Kanpur and Chennai here at Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC), Mitra said that already three to 1.5 lakh jobs had been created directly and indirectly in the place.
"We want to see that at least six to seven lakh jobs are generated here, direct and indirect", Mitra said.
The state government handed over land allotment letters to 12 tanneries from Kanpur, same number from Kolkata and one from Chennai.
Mitra said that the state government would spend to create the necessary infrastructure to create the complex as largest leather cluster in the country.
Presently, 300 tanneries and 40 leather manufacturing goods are located in the CLC.
He said the complex was located on 230 acres of land.
