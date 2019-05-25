JUST IN
Business Standard

Bengal governor appeals for maintaining peace

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Saturday appealed to the people to maintain peace in accordance with the rich culture of the state.

This comes after incidents of violence in several districts were reported after Lok Sabha election results were declared, leaving many injured and a person dead.

In a statement, the governor also thanked the people for their participation in the polls and urged them to unitedly work for the prosperity and progress of the state and the nation.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 17:00 IST

