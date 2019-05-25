BJP leader demands resignation of CM, Siddaramaiah

Senior BJP R Saturday demanded resignation of H D Kumaraswamy and Legislative Party from their posts in view of the ruling coalition's rout in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Referring to his party's win in 25 of the 28 seats in the state, Ashok, a former deputy chief minister, said it meant people voted for it in more than 177 assembly segments.

People have given us massive support. They have voted for BJP in more than 177 assembly segments out of 224... it means Kumaraswamy and CLP must immediately step down from their positions, he told reporters here.

His demand came a day after the cabinet Friday reposed its "faith and confidence" in the leadership of Kumaraswamy, asserting that the coalition would continue.

The JDS and won only one seat each.

Mocking at Siddaramaiah, Ashok, an MLA, said the former was the of the ruling coalition's coordination committee but the panel lacked coordination.

"People saw how coordinated in Tumkur and Mandya to ensure the defeat of JD(S) candidates (H D Deve Gowda and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy), said

In a shocking outcome, Gowda lost to independent and multi-lingual actress Sumalatha, wife of late MP and

also claimed people rejected the JDS-Congress government within a year for its poor performance.

