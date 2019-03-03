Bengal's potato farmers apprehend losses following rains

The recent rains in have put growers in a quandary as their crop is expected to suffer extensive damage despite bumper made earlier.

The had offered a support price of Rs 550 crore for buying 10 lakh tonne to avert distress sale.

"Farmers are worried because widespread damage have been projected as a result of heavy rainfall across the state earlier this week," a said.

The predicted more rain in Gangetic Bengal from Monday and this has made the potato farmers across the state more anxious, the said.

"The is taking all steps to sensitise the farmers about promptly informing the companies about the projected crop loss, in order to get their claims," the to the chief minister, Pradip Kr Mazumdar, told

According to norms, the farmers need to intimate the companies individually, Mazumdar said.

"We have already apprised the companies about the situation. A has to inform the insurance company within 72 hours of any possible threat of damage to the crop," he said.

About 5 lakh potato farmers are covered under the crop insurance programme, he said.

The state government had offered free crop insurance to farmers after subsidising the farmers' share of the premium.

The government will try to maximise the insurance claim for the farmers.

In case the state does not have to buy potatoes, in case the crop is damaged due to the rains, the state will not have to shell out the Rs 550 crore earmarked for procuring the crop, sources said.

The actual burden on the state exchequer was supposed to be Rs 650 crore since an additional cost of Rs 100 crore was estimated for collection, storage and marketing the potatoes that were supposed to be procured by the state, sources said.

According to the estimates, vast areas where potato cultivation took place, are yet to be harvested in districts such as West Midnapur, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Coochbehar Bankura and Jalpaiguri.

At a recent public rally in Tarakeswar in district, had announced that the state government would spend Rs 550 crore to procure potato to save 20 lakh potato farmers from distress selling.

The state government will offer Rs 5.5 a kg during the procurement at the time when loading price at farm level had slipped below Rs 4 a kg.

This year, the projected bumper crop will at least be of 120 lakh tonne which is 20 per cent higher than previous year's production of 100 lakh tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)