Govt okays norms for Rs 500 cr 'Operation Greens' scheme for onion, potato and tomato

The government Monday approved guidelines for Rs 500 crore 'Operation Greens' programme to boost production and processing of tomato, onion and as part of an objective to check price volatility in these three key kitchen staples.

"The under Harsimrat Kaur Badal has approved the operationalisation strategy for 'Operation Greens' today," an official statement said.

The programme was announced in the Union Budget 2018-19 with an outlay of Rs 500 crore to stabilise the supply and prices of tomato, onion and (TOP) crops.

"Price volatility of TOP crops wreaks havoc in the households of this country. This is a revolutionary scheme which has evolved after sustained dialogue with all stakeholders and we have decided the strategy to stabilise prices of TOP crops and to make sure that TOP crops reach all households in the country round the year," Badal said.

The government has laid down special measures and grants-in-aid under the scheme to ensure enhanced production of TOP crops and to augment value chain, she added.

The 'Operation Greens' programme was announced to promote producers organisations, agri-logistics, processing facilities and professional management.

The major objectives of this programme include enhancing sales realisation of farmers growing these crops by strengthening production clusters and their FPOs, and linking/connecting them with the market.

It also seeks "price stabilisation for producers and consumers by proper production planning in the TOP clusters and introduction of dual use varieties".

The scheme aims to reduce post-harvest losses by creation of farm gate infrastructure, agro-logistics and storage capacity. It would help increase processing capacities and value addition.

A would also be established to collect and collate on demand and supply and price of these crops.

"The pattern of assistance will comprise of grants-in-aid at the rate of 50 per cent of the eligible project cost in all areas, subject to maximum Rs 50 crores per project," the statement said.

However, in case of FPOs, the grant-in-aid will be at the rate of 70 per cent of the eligible project cost in all areas, subject to maximum Rs 50 crore per project.

The eligible organisation for availing financial assistance would include State Agriculture and other Marketing Federations, Producer Organizations (FPO), cooperatives, companies, Self-help groups, food processors, logistic operators, service providers, supply chain operators, and central and state governments and their entities/organisations.

