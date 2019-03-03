SSB constable among 2 found dead in J-K's Ramban

Bodies of two people, including a of (SSB), were recovered Sunday in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

SSB Dinesh Kumar Thakur, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was found dead with head injuries near TCP Banihal along the Jammu- National Highway, SHO of the Banihal Police Station Ajaz Wani said.

According to preliminary investigation, the jawan had left for his home on February 25.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death, the SHO said.

Another deceased was identified as Surinder Paul, an employee of the (GREF).

His body was recovered from a stream in nearby Digdole area.

Paul, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, was posted in Ramban, police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been started.

