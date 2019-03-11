Bengaluru leave it late to break NorthEast hearts

sealed their place in the final of the Hero for the second successive year with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the play-off here Monday.

The Blues, who were dominant throughout the game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, were made to work hard by a resilient NorthEast United who were finally outdone by a 72nd-minute goal from

Late strikes from (87') and (90+2') followed as Bengaluru overturned the 2-1 defeat in the first leg.

The aggregate score read 4-2 in favour of the Blues who will now look to land their first ever ISL title on Sunday.

After a dominant first few minutes by Bengaluru, it were NorthEast who threatened first against the run of play. nicked the ball off Dimas's feet and charged at the Bengaluru defence. The Uruguayan fed into the box who, with just to beat, shot straight at the from a narrow angle.

With NorthEast posing a threat from counter-attacks, missed two glorious chances to score in the space of two minutes. In the 23rd minute, Nishu Kumar delivered a delightful cross into the centre of the box from the left flank but headed it over the bar.

Two minutes later, was released down the right flank and the winger's cut-back from the byline was sent wide from close-range by the Venezuelan striker.

Miku nearly made amends for his misses with a terrific solo run after the half an hour mark. The striker shimmied past multiple NorthEast players on his way into the box, but sent a weak effort straight into the gloves of Pawan Kumar.

The visitors rang the alarm bell again before the break as Mascia's thunderous strike from outside the box swerved towards goal but Gurpreet kept his eyes on the ball to make a good save.

Bengaluru got off the blocks quickly after the restart and put pressure on NorthEast United defence but brilliant saves from Pawan Kumar kept NorthEast in the game.

As Bengaluru chased a goal, NorthEast were pushed further back into their own half as the second half wore on. A cross from the right flank by Xisco Hernandez was flicked into the path of Juanan by Harmanjot Khabra but the defender blasted the ball over the bar from close-range.

Bengaluru finally found the net in the 72nd minute when Khabra found Xisco on the right flank. The Spaniard passed to Udanta who whipped a brilliant cross into the box for Miku who guided the ball into the net with a faint left-footed finish and broke NorthEast United hearts.

NorthEast desperately sought an equaliser and were caught out on the break by Udanta in the 87th minute. He charged into space from his own half and attempted a chip that ricocheted off the post into the path of an onrushing Dimas who slotted home.

A desperate NorthEast were punished again in added time. Chhetri played a one-two with Udanta and dribbled into the box. With just Pawan Kumar to beat, the Indian international skipped past the and caressed the ball into the net to spark jubilant scenes in Bengaluru.

