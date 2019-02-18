Bette Midler set for performance at 91st Academy Awards

Veteran has announced that she will be performing at the upcoming

The 73-year-old will perform "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from " Returns" at the awards ceremony.

"So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on on Feb 24...the nominated song from 'Mary Poppins'... 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' ...so excited!!" she wrote on

The song, written by and Scott Wittman, was originally performed by in the 2018 film.

Shaiman took to to express his excitement over the

"As a child of the 60s, I grew up obsessed with the 'Mary Poppins' soundtrack, learning everything about songwriting and film scoring from it. As a teenager in the 70's, I became obsessed with new star Midler, who fate amazingly led me to, resulting in our 40 year relationship," he wrote.

"Could I have ever imagined that one day would sing a song I co-wrote with for a sequel to 'Mary Poppins' at ! My heart is exploding!" he added.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had earlier revealed that the song will be performed by a "surprise special guest" during the telecast.

Besides Midler, actors and will be performing the song, "Shallow", from their film "A Star Is Born".

It was also announced that "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will be performed by and David Rawlings, while will take the stage for the Diane Warren-penned "I'll Fight" from documentary "RBG".

