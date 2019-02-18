Darren Criss marries girlfriend Mia Swier

Darren Criss, and the Golden Globe-winning star of "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace", has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend

The 32-year-old star and Swier got married on Saturday at the in New Orleans, reported

The wedding was attended by many of Criss' fellow "Glee" alums, including Lea Michele, John Stamos, and Harry Shum Jr.

The had announced his engagement to Swier in January 2018.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch.

"We're going for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage," he had posted on

Besides his successful Hollywood career, Criss co-owns a Hollywood piano bar, called Tram Stamp Granny's, with Swier.

