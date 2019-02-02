Bharat Ke Veer: Families of slain CAPF personnel get Rs 2.5 L

-
The families of 17 paramilitary troopers, killed in the line of duty, Saturday got Rs 2.5 lakh each as part of 'Bharat Ke Veer', a home ministry initiative.
Families of 10 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, four from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two from the Assam Rifles and one from the Sashastra Seem Bal (SSB) were given the cheques by BSF Director General Rajni Kant Mishra at the headquarters of the border guarding force.
The monetary contribution has been made by a private company Jamna Auto Industries Limited, a BSF spokesperson said.
Bharat Ke Veer (BKV) was launched by the home ministry, under whose command these paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF's) function, in April 2017.
Till now, an amount of Rs 45.32 crore has been received in the corpus of this fund, the official said.
Anyone can contribute to the fund through the BKV mobile app or the website. All contributions are exempt from income tax as per government rules.
