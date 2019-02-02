Mamata trying to trample democracy in Bengal: PM Modi at Durgapur rally

-
ALSO READ
Modi's fate: Between magic, math & Maya
Modi terms quota bill as 'historic', warns against opposition rumour mills
GST Council meet today: PM Modi wants exemption limit raised to Rs 75 lakh
Those stopped from looting India are forming 'mahagathbandhan': PM Modi
'10% quota doesn't steal from Dalits': Highlights of PM Modi's Agra speech
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of treading the path of the previous Communist government to trample democracy and said she should know it did not work then and it will not work now.
Addressing a BJP rally in the industrial town of Durgapur, he said the Centre has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in the past four and a half years for the state but the TMC government did not take interest in implementing them as it wanted a share for the "syndicate".
"TMC doesn't take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate...where there is no 'malai' (cream)," he said.
Modi accused the TMC of "killing" the dreams and aspirations of the middle class in Bengal.
Praising the bravery of BJP workers amid violent confrontation with the TMC cadre, he said their sacrifice will not go waste as days of the TMC government are numbered.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU