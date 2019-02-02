JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » General Elections 2019 » News

PM Modi says Mamata will be wiped out of Bengal in LS election; highlights
Business Standard

Mamata trying to trample democracy in Bengal: PM Modi at Durgapur rally

Modi accused the TMC of "killing" the dreams and aspirations of the middle class in Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Durgapur (WB) 

narendra modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the International Matua Maha Sammelan and Dharma Sabha at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of treading the path of the previous Communist government to trample democracy and said she should know it did not work then and it will not work now.

Addressing a BJP rally in the industrial town of Durgapur, he said the Centre has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in the past four and a half years for the state but the TMC government did not take interest in implementing them as it wanted a share for the "syndicate".

"TMC doesn't take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate...where there is no 'malai' (cream)," he said.

Modi accused the TMC of "killing" the dreams and aspirations of the middle class in Bengal.

Praising the bravery of BJP workers amid violent confrontation with the TMC cadre, he said their sacrifice will not go waste as days of the TMC government are numbered.
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 15:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements