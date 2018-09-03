Bharti AXA Life and General Insurance ease claim settlement for flood victims

Private insurers Bharti Life and Bharti Monday announced simplified claim settlement process with minimal paper works for the flood victims of and

"We have set up a dedicated assistance cell at each district in and the flood-hit districts of for simplified life claims with minimal documents. We understand the plight of our customers and endeavour to settle eligible claims expeditiously. If death certificate is not available, we shall accept a certificate from police, armed forces or any authorised hospital certifying the death of the life insured," said Vikas Seth, MD & CEO, Bharti Life Insurance, said in a statement.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between and French insurer AXA, has also extended the existing grace period of 15 days or 30 days as applicable to 60 days for payment of premiums due during the period from July 15, 2018 to September 30, 2018 and waived off late or penalty fees on such due premium.

Insurance has formed help desks to support and guide its customers and instructed its nodal officers and branches in Kochi, Trivandrum, Thissur, and to fast-track claim settlement processes in the flood-devastated and the flood-hit districts of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)