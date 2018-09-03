F1's McLaren put teenager Norris on the grid

British teenager Norris has been given a dream contract to race in with from 2019, replacing the departing Belgian

England's Norris, who had taken part in practice at the last two races in and Italy, was confirmed as McLaren's new just minutes after the team confirmed Vandoorne would be leaving.

He will be the second Briton on the 2019 grid after world champion

"To be announced as a race for is a dream come true. Although I've been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality," Norris said.

"I'd like to thank the whole team for this amazing opportunity and for believing in me.

"I'm also extremely grateful for the commitment has already shown in my development, allowing me to build my experience in a car in both testing and on Fridays during the past two race weekends.

"I'll also be working closely with McLaren at every opportunity to learn as much as possible from the drivers, engineers and mechanics to give myself the best preparation ahead of next year."



Norris will form a new-look McLaren team alongside Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who was signed last month to succeed following the star's decision to quit after 17 years in the sport.

has been part of the McLaren young programme since early 2017, when he officially joined the team as

Since then, has regularly conducted race work for the team and also participated in testing - in in 2017, and and in 2018.

Last year, he contested the European Formula 3 Championship, which he won at the first attempt.

Norris currently sits second in the Formula 2 championship, having won on his debut from pole position, with four races from two events remaining.

"We believe Lando is an exciting talent, full of potential, who we've very deliberately kept within the McLaren fold for exactly that reason," McLaren said.

"We already know he's fast, he learns quickly, and has a on his young shoulders. We see much potential for our future together.

