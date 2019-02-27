BHEL pays 40pc interim dividend for FY'19

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run engineering firm BHEL Wednesday said it has paid an interim dividend of 40 per cent for financial year 2018-19.

This is the highest dividend paid by BHEL in a single year, in the last five years, the company said in a statement.

"In value terms, this dividend amounts to Rs 279 crore," it said.

The company said a cheque of Rs 176 crore towards the interim dividend for 2018-19 on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government, was presented here to heavy industries minister Anant G Geete by BHEL Chairman and Managing Director Atul Sobti.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019.

