BHEL pays 40pc interim dividend for FY'19

State-run engineering firm Wednesday said it has paid an interim of 40 per cent for financial year 2018-19.

This is the highest paid by in a single year, in the last five years, the company said in a statement.

"In value terms, this amounts to Rs 279 crore," it said.

The company said a cheque of Rs 176 crore towards the interim dividend for 2018-19 on the equity (63.17 per cent) held by the Government, was presented here to by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)