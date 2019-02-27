'Everyone is welcome': Srinagar hotel opens its doors for stranded tourists

A hotel here threw open its doors for tourists stranded in in the wake of tensions between and Pakistan, which led to closure airport for civilian flights on Wednesday.

"We are offering free accomodation and for all those tourists who have got stranded in due to the prevailing situation," Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, of The Kaisar Hotel, told

Ahmad said his hotel, located at Jawahar Nagar in the heart of the city, has 30 rooms.

"Everyone is welcome and they can stay with us till the situation improves so that they can go home," he added.

While the number of tourists in was not known immediately, they got stranded due to closure of the airport and the highway.

Operations at the airport have resumed "as of now", Aviation watchdog DGCA said.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed in view of the damage caused to the road by the landslides over the past few days.

