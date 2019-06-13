Microsoft launches AI digital labs in India, to train 1.5 lakh students

Tech giant Thursday said it will launch AI digital labs in the country in collaboration with 10 higher educational institutions, including BITS and ISB.

As part of the three-year programme, will support the select institutions with infrastructure, curriculum and content, access to cloud and (AI) services as well as developer support, said in a statement.

This collaboration with colleges and universities will ramp up institutional setup along with educator capability, and provide relevant educational choices for students, helping them acquire the required skills, it added.

"As AI becomes mainstream, organisations will require talent with skill sets that are very different from what exist now. Educators and institutions are integral to the skilling revolution taking root in the country," said.

With the right technology infrastructure, curriculum and training, students can be empowered to build the of tomorrow, he added.

The institutes covered under this program include BITS Pilani, BML Munjal University, ISB, Kalpataru Institute of Technology, KL University, Periyar University, Karunya University, and Technology, SVKM (NMIMS) and

Training programmes for faculty will include workshops on cloud computing, data sciences, AI and internet of things.

Additionally, the faculty of the institutions will get assistance in strategising content and curricula for project-based and experiential learning, the statement said.

