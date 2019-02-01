Big rise in rape complaints in France in 2018: interior ministry

The number of and sexual offence complaints made to "rose sharply" in 2018, according to figures published Thursday by the interior ministry.

complaints increased almost 17 per cent while complaints jumped by around 20 per cent, the statistics showed.

The figures came against a background of "collective awareness of towards women born out of the (Harvey) Weinstein affair... and the movement that followed", a report by the ministry's statistical service said.

"The higher number of victims... probably comes from increased reporting of such crimes and a reduction in tolerance for this type of violence," it added.

The global "MeToo" movement that followed the Weinstein case encouraged victims to speak out with sexual allegations surfacing against a raft of well-known figures in the media and entertainment industries.

Political figures and aid group chiefs have also faced allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)