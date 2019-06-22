Bihar BJP urges workers to help people affected by AES & heat

and BJP on Saturday called upon party leaders and workers to extend all help to the families of those suffering from brain fever or "without using the party emblem or banner or any type of pomp and show".

Rai said this here at a meeting which was attended by senior leaders like and (organization)

The meeting began with the partymen observing a two- minute silence as an expression of grief over deaths in heat wave and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Heat wave and AES claimed over 100 and 200 lives respectively in the state.

Addressing the meeting, said, "The primary characteristic of our organization has been its commitment to serving the nation. In this hour of crisis in Bihar, I hope our cadres will rise to the occasion."



He also asked party workers to devote themselves towards strengthening the party's organization during the membership drive beginning next month.

Nityanand Rai, who has been appointed as the Union for Home, said "The success of the membership drive is essential to fulfil Narendra Modi's motto of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. Party workers must aim at increasing the number of BJP members in the state by at least 25 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)