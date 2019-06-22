Hay stack in BJP worker's house set on fire

The hay stack of a BJP worker inside the premises of his house was set on fire in Nadia district of by TMC workers, a charge the ruling party denied.

Mondal, whose husband is a BJP activist, lodged a complaint with the station saying some workers set the hay stack afire in the wee hours of Saturday for political reasons.

In her FIR, said her son, an driver, was entering their house in Maniktala village around 1 am when he found four persons who are known TMC workers fleeing from their premises.

The fire was noticed the very next moment and local people and a fire tender doused to blaze.

She alleged that they might also have a plan to set their house on fire.

Local people said the fire could have spread to other houses.

Mandal alleged that he was earlier threatened by the TMC workers that he would be driven out from the village for supporting the BJP.

Local TMC leaders said the party was not involved with the incident.

Police said an investigation was on.

