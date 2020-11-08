Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets BJP veteran L K Advani on his 93rd birthday

-
ALSO READ
Babri demolition verdict on Sept 30; Advani, Joshi asked to be in court
Early Diwali in Ayodhya as PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple
Five most important stories of the day you should know about
Babri Masjid case: SC pushes deadline till Sept 30 for verdict by CBI court
Goa's Hindutva architect
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday, and prayed for his good health and long life.
Notably, Kumar had served as the railway minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, when Advani was the deputy prime minister.
"Best wishes to senior leader Shri L K Advani on his birthday. Wish him a healthy and long life," Kumar tweeted.
Modi, taking to Twitter, said, "Wishing a very happy birthday to our guide, our inspiration, great nationalist leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani. Praying for your good health and long life."
Advani, the longest-serving president of the BJP, is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, before coming to power in the 90s.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU