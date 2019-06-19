Bihar encephalitis deaths: Protesters in Delhi demand resignation of CM, health min

Protesters gathered outside the Bhawan here Wednesday demanded the resignation of Kumar and the state's over the death of more than 100 children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the state.

Fresh deaths due to AES were reported in the state's district, taking the total number of casualties to 113. The deaths took place at the and Hospital (SKMCH), where 20 fresh cases were brought since Tuesday night.

Torab Niazi, of Jan Adhikar Party that organised the protest demanded that Rs 25 lakh pe given to the families of the deceased children.

" Kumar and should step down. We are holding protest here because in Bihar, they have imposed section 144," he said.

The Opposition in Bihar is quite and not asking any questions about the death of innocent children, he added.

Earlier this week, Kumar had visited in where he faced protests by angry people over the deaths.

Niazi said the hospital was only 70 kilometers away from the Bihar chief minister's residence but it took him 15 days to pay a visit.

Danish Khan, in in Delhi University, who also joined the protesters said, "Around 156 children have died so far according to the official data but the is hiding the exact number of casualties".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)