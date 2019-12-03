JUST IN
LS passes Recycling of Ships Bill, govt asserts law will help create jobs

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserting that the proposed law will help the ship recycling industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mandaviya said protection of environment and safety of workers are the soul of the Recycling of Ships Bill. (Representational)

A bill which seeks to regulate recycling of ships according to international standards was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 was passed by voice vote with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserting that the proposed law will help the ship recycling industry and generate more jobs.

While most of the amendments moved by opposition members were withdrawn, some which were tabled were defeated.

Mandaviya said protection of environment and safety of workers are the soul of the bill.
First Published: Tue, December 03 2019. 18:41 IST

