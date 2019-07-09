Ross Perot, billionaire and unconventional politician, passes away at 89

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Washington 

Ross Perot

H Ross Perot, the feisty Texas technology billionaire who rattled US politics with two independent presidential campaigns in the 1990s that struck a chord with disgruntled voters, died on Tuesday at the age of 89, his family said. "Ross Perot, the ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family," the Perot family said.       
 
Perot's fortune was estimated at $4.1 billion by Forbes magazine in April 2019.

 
Perot was a natural salesman who made a fortune in computer services but he was an unlikely and unconventional politician.
 
He was short with a buzz-top haircut, spoke with a folksy Texas drawl and had protruding ears that even he joked about. He was blunt and assertive and his success in business made him accustomed to getting his way.
 
Perot was so gung-ho that when two of his employees were jailed in Iran in 1978, he organized a team of commandos from his employees and hired a former Green Beret colonel to break them out.
 
Perot leaped into the 1992 presidential race as an independent and quickly found a lode of Americans turned off by the Republican and Democratic parties. His overarching issue was curbing the government's deficit spending - an issue he referred to as the "crazy aunt in the basement" who no one wanted to talk about.
 
His outsider campaign, much of it financed by his own money, featured 30-minute television "infomercials". With his charts, self-deprecating humor and down-home economic remedies, Perot led a Gallup Poll five months before the election with 39 percent, compared to 31 percent for incumbent Republican George H.W. Bush and 25 percent for Democrat Bill Clinton.
 
