BJD & BJP accuse each other of betraying people in Odisha

Ruling and opposition BJP in Sunday traded charges accusing each other of betraying people and failing to fulfil the promises they had made before the 2014 elections.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, senior BJD leaders including Sanjay Dasburma accused the Centre of "having failed" to fulfil the promise of granting special category state status to

Dubbing BJP as "Bharatiya Jumla Party", BJD leaders said has also "failed" to generate two crore employment opportunities annually and enhance the minimum support price of paddy up to one and half times than the prevailing one.

Accusing the Centre of "neglecting" all along, they said the BJP-led government "failed" to protect the interest of Odisha on issues like water row with Chhattisgarh, Polavaram project and coastal highway.

Hitting back, Golak Mohapatra said the ruling BJD was desperately trying to hide its "failure and misrule" during the last 19 years by blaming the Centre for everything.

Mounting a scathing attack on the BJD government, the said had promised to provide Rs 100 bonus to farmers over the MSP of paddy, but "failed" to keep his words.

The ambitious coastal highway project is delayed because of "lack of cooperation" from the BJD government in the state, he said.

On the other hand, over 37 lakh beneficiaries have been covered under Ujjwala yojana for LPG connections in the state, he claimed adding that the ruling BJD is worried over rising popularity of BJP.

State Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief, lashed out at accusing the BJD government of having "failed" to create employment opportunities.

