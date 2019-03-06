BJD has "forgotten" the ideology of Biju Patnaik: Baijayant

BJP leader Baijayant Panda Wednesday alleged that the Biju Janata Dal headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has "forgotten" the ideology of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.
"The BJD has forgotten the ideology of Biju Patnaik and was sheltering goons and persons involved in the multi- crore chitfund scam," Panda, who joined the BJP on March 4 said here.
The BJD was formed in the name after former chief minister Biju Patnaik, the father of present Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik.
Panda said he joined BJP as he was inspired by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I have been praising the policies of Narendra Modi since long. I want to see a better India and a better Odisha and will serve my people to the best of my ability," Panda said.
"Baijayant Panda's joining BJP will influence the politics in the state. We welcome him," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram also welcomed Panda and said his joining will strengthen the party in Odisha.
Panda was suspended from the BJD last year on charge of anti-party activities and later he resigned from the party as well from the Lok Sabha.
Panda was elected to Lok Sabha twice from Kendrapara seat in 2009 and 2014. He was also a two time Rajya Sabha MP.
