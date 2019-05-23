Rahul Gandhi set for huge win in Wayanad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi looked set for a massive win from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, as he registered an unassailable lead against his nearest CPI rival Thursday.
According to latest EC data on counting trends, Gandhi was ahead of P P Suneer by about 4.31 lakh votes in the seat, his second, clearly heading for a win.
Gandhi conceded defeat in his traditional north bastion Amethi in Uttar Pradesh against BJP's Smriti Irani, now being described as 'giant-slayer'.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
