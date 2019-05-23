Rahul Gandhi set for huge win in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi looked set for a massive win from constituency, as he registered an unassailable lead against his nearest CPI rival Thursday.

According to latest data on counting trends, Gandhi was ahead of P P Suneer by about 4.31 lakh votes in the seat, his second, clearly heading for a win.

Gandhi conceded defeat in his traditional north bastion Amethi in against BJP's Smriti Irani, now being described as 'giant-slayer'.

