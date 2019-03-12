BJP asks ticket-seekers in U'khand to exercise restraint

The ruling BJP in appealed to ticket aspirants in the party on Tuesday to exercise restraint while issuing public statements.

"Those wanting a party ticket to contest the forthcoming polls must choose their words carefully while issuing a public statement, told

"Irresponsible remarks made by ticket-seekers in public against party leaders might ruin their their own prospects of getting a ticket," he said.

The president's note of caution follows party MLA from Khanpur Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion's recent remark in which he had described party from Haridwar Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who hails from district, as a "migratory bird".

Champion wants a party ticket for his wife from Haridwar on a plea that she is a local.

Though Bhatt did not name anyone, he said every has the right to seek a ticket, but there should be no breach of party discipline.

Elections to the five Lok Sabha constituencies in will be held in a single phase on April 11.

