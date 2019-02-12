BJP campaign: Ailing Goa CM tweets his pic holding party flag

Ailing Manohar Parrikar Tuesday released a picture showing him holding a flag along with his family members, as a part of the party's "Mera Parivar Bhajapa Parivar" campaign.

Through this national mass outreach drive, which was formally launched in Ahmedabad by chief earlier in the day, the intends to hoist the party flag at the houses of voters.

"True to its credo, @BJP4India puts India's interest over everything else. Proud to be part of such a family that is #TransformingIndia like never before. #MeraParivarBhajapaParivar," Parrikar tweeted along with a picture that shows him holding the party flag in his hand while sitting on a His elder son and the latter's wife are seen standing alongside.

Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and the USA in the last one year.

Parrikar, who couldn't attend the chief minister's office due to ill health, is currently recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since he was discharged from the Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in last month.

He recently participated in the Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan which was addressed by

