BJP, Cong bank on sitting MLAs to win three LS seats in HP

The BJP and the Congress, which have fielded their sitting MLAs as candidates, are banking on their popularity to win three of the four seats in going to polls in the last phase of the

The four seats in the hill state are among the 59 parliamentary constituencies going to polls on Sunday.

While the has fielded three sitting MLAs as candidates, the BJP has fielded two state legislators as nominees for the elections.

If any of the state legislators wins in the parliamentary elections, will see by-polls within six months.

Denying tickets to its sitting MPs and Virender Kashyap, the BJP has fielded its Dharamshala MLA Kishan Kapoor and Pachhad MLA for the Kangra and Shimla seats respectively.

While Kapoor is pitted against Congress' Kangra MLA Pawan Kumar Sejal from the Kangra parliamentary constituency, Kashyap is contesting against the opposition party's Solan MLA Dhani from Shimla.

The has fielded its Sri Naina Deviji MLA from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat against former BCCI and BJP's Anurag Thakur.

The four seats -- Mandi, Shimla (SC), Kangra and Hamirpur -- are expected to see a direct contest between the two national parties.There are a total of 45 candidates in the fray on the four seats.

When asked why fielded three MLAs for Lok Sabha elections ignoring several applicants for tickets, Congress said the party high command took into consideration "winnability" before finalising candidates.

Pachhad BJP MLA said, "The party keeps on changing responsibility of its workers from time to time."



"It had directed me to contest assembly elections from Pachhad which I did successfully, and now it has given me the responsibility of fighting Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Meanwhile, a said the estimated cost of conducting Lok Sabha elections for four seats of Himachal Pradesh will be 75 crores.

