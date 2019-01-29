Vaghela joins NCP, to be given national role

Former and rebel formally joined the Party (NCP) on Tuesday in the presence of NCP's national

Welcoming Vaghela, said, "For two months we were in talks and finally as decided to join our party. We want his experience and his strong public support in forming a non-BJP government at the Centre."

"I have requested him to not only lead our party in but also bear the responsibility of the of NCP, which he has accepted. He will be instrumental in better coordination for joining anti-BJP parties," said Pawar.

said "Today the country is living in a constant fear. The constitutional institutions such as the Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, RBI, ECI, CBI, CVC, CAG are being gagged. I felt that it is not good to remain inactive in such times.

"Today the people are angry with the present government, and I see a UPA-III type of anti-BJP government at the Centre. The present government is corrupt. The person claiming to have a 56-inch chest tells so many lies. To save democracy I have decided to join the NCP."

Vaghela was expelled from the in 2017 after he engineered a defection of party MLAs in an attempt to defeat veteran in the Rajya Sabha elections.

An active RSS member, Vaghela had joined in 1969 which later became the and then transformed into the BJP.

Vaghela severed his ties with the BJP in 1996 and formed the (RJP) and formed the government in and served as the 12th Gujarat for some time with Congress support.

He served as the state Congress in 2002 and of Opposition in the state assembly till 2017. Vaghela was the during the

