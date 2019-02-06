BJP corporator in Surat held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

A BJP corporator in was Wednesday caught allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a shop owner, the Anti-Corruption Burea (ACB) said.

Apart from being the BJP corporator, the accused, Jayantilal Bhanderi, is also the vice chairman of drainage committee of the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation, the ACB said in a release.

Bhanderi represents Dabholi-Singanpor ward in

The corporator allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the shop owner for letting him use residential premises for commercial purposes, the anti-graft agency said.

After the complainant approached the ACB, its officials laid a trap and caught the BJP corporator accepting the bribe, the release added.

