BJP corporator in Surat held for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

A BJP corporator in Surat was Wednesday caught allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a shop owner, the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Burea (ACB) said.

Apart from being the BJP corporator, the accused, Jayantilal Bhanderi, is also the vice chairman of drainage committee of the BJP-ruled Surat Municipal Corporation, the ACB said in a release.

Bhanderi represents Dabholi-Singanpor ward in Surat.

The corporator allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the shop owner for letting him use residential premises for commercial purposes, the anti-graft agency said.

After the complainant approached the ACB, its officials laid a trap and caught the BJP corporator accepting the bribe, the release added.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 22:30 IST

