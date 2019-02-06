JUST IN
Business Standard

Circuit bench in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri gets cabinet nod

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

The proposed circuit bench will have jurisdiction over four districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri.

The decision to set up the circuit bench in north Bengal was taken in a full court meeting of the high court in 1988. The Union cabinet had also approved the move in June 2006.

A team of judges had visited the proposed site in Jalpaiguri last August to assess the progress in the infrastructure, a statement by the Law Ministry said.

A circuit bench is for territories which are far flung, but do not have too many matters to justify a full-fledged permanent bench.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 22:30 IST

