Circuit bench in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri gets cabinet nod

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a circuit bench of the in district of

The proposed circuit bench will have jurisdiction over four districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and

The decision to set up the circuit bench in was taken in a full court meeting of the high court in 1988. The Union cabinet had also approved the move in June 2006.

A team of judges had visited the proposed site in last August to assess the progress in the infrastructure, a statement by the said.

A circuit bench is for territories which are far flung, but do not have too many matters to justify a full-fledged permanent bench.

