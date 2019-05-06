West Bengal: BJP writes to Chief Electoral Officer, seeks re-polling

(BJP) on Monday wrote to the (CEO) Aariz Aftab seeking re-polling at the poll booths where violence broke out earlier in the day.

"We will send the detail list of the poll booths where we seek the re-polling. On all the Lok Sabha seats which went to poll today, we saw widespread -violence, including rigging of booths, destruction of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), blatant false voting and brutal attacks on the BJP candidates," (VP) of stated in the letter directed to

Majumdar also cited the attack on BJP's candidate to substantiate his stand. "Miscreants belonging to the ruling party, attacked him to prevent his entry into the booth," he said in a veiled attack on the (TMC).

Earlier today, BJP's candidate had alleged that he sustained after being allegedly attacked by supporters of TMC near a village in

"I was attacked by TMC goons while I was trying to talk with voters. It was a planned attack and I will report the matter to the TMC's hooligans are running unchecked in the state, my bleeding mouth is a proof of it," Singh told the

BJP also accused the of "perpetrating" violence in support of TMC goons. "In most of the booths, were seen taking an active role, whereas it was instructed that 'no would be seen within close proximity of any booth'," said.

