JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

25 people isolated, had contact with Bengaluru Coronavirus patient
Business Standard

Delhi violence: BJP forms relief committee to help people in affected areas

"It was decided that if needed, BJP MPs from Delhi will provide money for relief work from their funds," Manoj Tiwari said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP State President Manoj Tiwari speaks during the release of BJP's first list of 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, at BJP headquarter in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Delhi BJP State President Manoj Tiwari speaks during the release of BJP's first list of 57 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, at BJP headquarter in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The BJP on Tuesday formed a relief committee to provide help to the affected people in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari announced formation of the committee after a meeting of core committee of the party, also attended by BJP's national president JP Nadda, national general secretary(organisation) BL Santosh and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"It was decided that if needed, BJP MPs from Delhi will provide money for relief work from their funds," Tiwari said.

The relief committee, headed by Tiwari, will include Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri, party MPs Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans, Delhi unit vice president Yogia Singh and general secretary Kuljeet Chahal.

It was also decided that all the parliamentarians, legislators, councilors and office bearers of the party will take part in the relief drive, Tiwari said.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU