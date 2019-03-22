BJP gives ticket to 14 sitting MPs, drops only woman MP from Raj in 1st list

The BJP has fielded 14 sitting MPs, including four Union ministers, and dropped the only woman lawmaker from as it announced its first list of candidates for the polls.

In its first list, the BJP on Thursday announced candidates for 16 of the total 25 constituencies in the state.

The party has dropped the only from the state, Santosh Ahlawat, from seat and replaced her with Narendra Khinchad.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore ( rural), P P Chaudhary (Pali) and (Jodhpur) have made it to this list.

The party also retained Nihal Chand (Ganganagar), Sumedhanand (Sikar), (Jaipur), Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria (Tonk-Sawaimadhopur), (Jalore), Arjun Lal Meena (Udaipur), C P Joshi (Chittorgarh), Subhash Chand Baheria (Bhilwara), (Kota) and Dushyant Singh (Jhalawar-Baran).

Dushyant Singh is the son of former

"The party once again showed faith in me and it was because of the works I did for the constituency and the party workers. My victory was with highest number of votes last time and I hope the same win this time also," MP Ramcharan Bohra, who was retained by the party said.

Former MLA and member of erstwhile royal family of was also in the race for ticket from Jaipur or but she was not given ticket.

said the party's target was to win all the constituencies under its mission 25.

"The party is prepared and the workers are geared up. We will win all the seats in the state," he said.

In Ajmer, the party gave ticket to Bhagirath Bhagirath Chaudhary.

The seat lies vacant after Congress' Raghu Sharma, who had won the seat in the Lok Sabha bypoll held last year, was elected to the in December.

The LokSabha elections will be held in two phases in the state where 13 constituencies will go to polls on April 29 and remaining 12 on May 6.

According to the schedule, Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls on April 29.

The polling in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, and will take place on May 6.

