Rahul to address Cong workers meeting in Hyderabad

Gandhi is expected to announce the modalities of the party's electoral promise of minimum income guarantee scheme at a meeting to be addressed by him here on March 9.

The meeting, billed as a major event of booth level workers in Telangana, would be held at 4 PM at Pahadi Sharif under the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, party sources said Tuesday.

Gandhi had announced in January that his party would ensure "minimum income guarantee" for every poor person in the country if it is voted to power in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He would announce the modalities of the proposed scheme at the meeting, the sources said.

incharge for party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia, Committee (TPCC) N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders Tuesday inspected venue of the meeting, they said.

